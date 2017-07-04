A Most Murderous Marriage

9pm AGATHA RAISIN - Crime Drama - A former London PR whizz turned ametuer slueth in a small English town.

THE MURDEROUS MARRIAGE - Agatha's wedding to James is interrupted by her first husband Jimmy, a down and out Agatha had assumed to be dead and who agrees to a divorce - for a financial price. Next day he is found dead and Agatha, seen arguing with him by incomer Karen Hardy, is the prime suspect. Roy's sleuthing reveals that Jimmy was a blackmailer and an alcoholic who stayed at Hunter's House, a rehabilitation clinic not far from the village. Agatha and James unite to track down other residents who were there at the same time as Jimmy, as well as his elusive sponsor, to discover who had cause to silence him.