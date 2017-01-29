Money Making Schemes & Missing Jewels

9pm OUR ZOO - Drama - Based on a true story about George Mottershead and his dreams of creating a cage-free zoo, the impact it has on his family and how their lives changed when they embarked on the creation of Chester Zoo.

IN THIS EPISODE: The Fund of Chester Zoo

Discovering that one of the bears has escaped, George heads out to look for it. He finds the bear in a nearby forest, but the arrival of Billy's van scares it and it scratches George's arm. While he and Billy successfully get the bear back to Oakfield, George realizes the zoo needs more money to make the enclosures more secure, and the next day he requests a loan from the bank, but is refused. At the bank, George meets aristocrat Lady Goodwin, who takes a liking to Mortimer the squirrel monkey. She visits Oakfield to see Mortimer again, and George suggests she pay the Mottersheads a small amount of money per month to "adopt" the monkey. Meanwhile, Mrs Radler and Reverend Webb organize a petition to get the zoo closed.

10pm CORONER - Crime Drama - Jane Kennedy takes over the job of coroner in a South Devon coastal town she left as a teenager. Detective Sergeant Davey Higgins was Kennedy's childhood sweetheart and together they investigate local deaths.

IN THIS EPISODE: The Fisherman's Tale



At the reopening of his first fish restaurant, Peter Bradshaw is shot dead by a hired sniper. Davey's investigation is undermined by Detective Inspector Ben Marshall from Scotland Yard who believes the killing has international connections. Bradshaw's wife had recently withdrawn £100,000 and pink diamonds they owned are missing. A male lover of Bradshaw's surfaces, as well as an old army colleague, who has an alibi. Jane's mother Judith, while eating an ice cream, has bumped into the killer leaving a vital link.