A PLACE TO CALL HOME: The Mona Lisa Smile - Drama

Airs December 20th at 8pm

The horrors of the war cast a long, unwelcome shadow over Inverness as Jack heads out around town with Sarah on her first day at work. The past haunts Olivia in a different way. Unable to stop wondering about the woman James admitted to loving in Europe, Olivia searches for any memento he may have kept of her and soon makes the shocking discovery of who the person he loved really is.

9pm FOYLE'S WAR: Elise - Crime/Drama

Foyle must re-examine Hilda Pierce’s top-secret role during the war within SOE when an attempted assassination is carried out on Hilda outside MI5. SOE's French section sent many agents behind enemy lines, and Foyle suspects the shooting may be connected to the hunt for a traitor within SOE called Plato, who could have been behind the deaths of nine British SOE agents in France. Meanwhile, Sam is faced with a dilemma when Adam and Glenvil decide to crack down on the black market in East Peckham, resulting in Adam’s arrest when some illegal cigarettes are planted in their home.