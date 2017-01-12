Moffitt Researchers Developing Vaccine To Fight Breast Cancer

Researchers at Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center are testing a vaccine to fight breast cancer and it's working.

The vaccine uses a person's own immune system to kill cancer.



The treatment was tested on 54 women with early stage breast cancer and involves a protein which causes cells to grow.

Dr. Brian Czerniecki and his team found that people have a natural immune response to this protein. But it goes away when breast cancer develops.

He says the vaccine restores the immune response.

“In about 30 percent of them, just given the vaccine and boosting that immunity up front could make their early breast cancer disappear," Czerniecki said. “It's all natural so it's their own cells doing their own thing and we're not putting any genes in, there's no viruses.”

The vaccine must go through another stage of testing before it becomes available to the public. That could take a few years.

Czerniecki said the vaccine doesn't work in patients with advanced cancer. But it is being tested in patients who have beaten cancer to prevent recurrence.

Czerniecki hopes the vaccine someday will prevent breast cancer from ever occurring.

