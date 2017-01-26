The Mind Plays Tricks

9pm AFTERLIFE - Paranormal Mystery - Psychics try to determine why the dead have returned to haunt the living.

Daniel One and Two

Alison becomes involved with a young Schizophrenic man, Daniel Rabey, in an attempt to discover whether he was truly responsible for a brutal assault on his girlfriend, or whether a spirit, known as 'Daniel Two', was the real attacker. Alison tries to discover exactly who 'Daniel Two' is, and why he has been haunting the frightened young man, but it is Daniel's mother who reveals that she believes the spirit may be that of an unborn child whom she aborted when she was just 19 years old.