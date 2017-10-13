Related Program: 
Sundial

This Miamian Explains Why You Should Get Over Your Fear Of Bees

By 24 minutes ago
  • If your immediate reaction to the sight of a buzzing bee is to flinch, flail or flee, Danielle Bender wants to convert you into a believer.
    If your immediate reaction to the sight of a buzzing bee is to flinch, flail or flee, Danielle Bender wants to convert you into a believer.
    Miami Herald

Bees have struggled for years with Colony Collapse Disorder. And there are all sorts of ideas on how to solve it. They include everything from backyard beehives to filling empty lots in cities with hives - even using robot bees

Earlier this year,  Miami native Danielle Bender won the Miami Foundation's Public Space Challenge. Her plan is to build and expand beehives in public spaces. And she wants to teach people how to overcome their fears of bees. Here's the kicker - when she started the project, she was terrified of bees. We hear more during her interview with Sundial.

 

I’m so happy to share the news that Public Hives is a 2017 @miamifoundation Public Space Challenge Winner! This whole project was conceived as a response to their call for ideas that improve public spaces in Miami. Since I officially started mid-July, I’ve hosted 6 guest visits to my own hives as a means to test out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to public programming. I even have hive visits booked through September! (If you’d like to come visit, feel free to DM for an appt) Thank you all for following this project in its infancy. In the coming months I’ll be announcing the expected locations and some really exciting partnerships. I hope you all continue to follow this project as it grows! . . . . #beekeeping #southfloridabeekeeping #PublicHivesnotchives #savethebees #PublicHives #Honeybees #beekeepersofinstagram #honey #bees #honeybee #miami #beesofinstagram #k880 #880cities #miamipublicspacechallenge #publicspacechallenge

A post shared by PublicHives (@publichives) on

Aug 30, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

 

Everybody poops as always, photo by me! . . . . #beekeeping #southfloridabeekeeping #PublicHivesnotchives #savethebees #PublicHives #Honeybees #beekeepersofinstagram #honey #bees #honeybee #miami #beesofinstagram #PollinatorPorn #beepoop #ufhoneybeelab

A post shared by PublicHives (@publichives) on

Aug 11, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Tags: 
Sundial
bees
danielle bender
Local News
news

Related Content

When Flowers are Few, Wild Bees Rely on Nectar Alternative, Florida Researcher Finds

By Aug 25, 2017

Bees often bring to mind images of large hives dripping with honey and buzzing with the common honey bee. But thousands of North American bee species live solitary lives gathering the nectar and pollen they need to survive. A new study by a University of Florida Ph.D. student found these lonely bees using innovative strategies to get the sugar they need when flowers are scarce.

Rise Of The Robot Bees: Tiny Drones Turned Into Artificial Pollinators

By editor Mar 3, 2017

Near Esparto, in the beautiful Capay Valley region of central California, 1,400 young almond trees flourish in a century-old orchard overlooking the hills. Since November, they've stood in perfect rows without a hint of foliage — resting, naked and dormant, for the upcoming growing season. Their branches now swell with bright pastel blooms in preparation for pollination.

U.S. Puts Bumblebee On The Endangered Species List For 1st Time

By Jan 11, 2017

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated the rusty patched bumblebee an endangered species — the first such designation for a bumblebee and for a bee species in the continental U.S.

The protected status, which goes into effect on Feb. 10, includes requirements for federal protections and the development of a recovery plan. It also means that states with habitats for this species are eligible for federal funds.

The Importance Of The Bee Population

By , & Paul Leary & Peter J. Maerz Aug 21, 2014
Maciej A. Czyzewski - Wikimedia Commons, the free media repository

08/21/14 - Syndicated food columnist Linda Gassenheimer, Special wine correspondent Fred Tasker and WLRN guest host Peter J. talk about the importance of the bee population, why we are losing so many bees and what is being done about it.  John Gentzel, a Homestead Beekeeper is in studio; He is on the Board of the Dade County Farm Bureau. Also joining the conversation is Aaron Mullins, a senior biological scientist at the University of Florida, Ft. Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

Popular Pesticides Keep Bumblebees From Laying Eggs

By Aug 14, 2017

Wild bees, such as bumblebees, don't get as much love as honeybees, but they should. They play just as crucial a role in pollinating many fruits, vegetables and wildflowers, and compared to managed colonies of honeybees, they're in much greater jeopardy.