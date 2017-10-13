This Miamian Explains Why You Should Get Over Your Fear Of Bees

Bees have struggled for years with Colony Collapse Disorder. And there are all sorts of ideas on how to solve it. They include everything from backyard beehives to filling empty lots in cities with hives - even using robot bees.

Earlier this year, Miami native Danielle Bender won the Miami Foundation's Public Space Challenge. Her plan is to build and expand beehives in public spaces. And she wants to teach people how to overcome their fears of bees. Here's the kicker - when she started the project, she was terrified of bees. We hear more during her interview with Sundial.