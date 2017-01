A state senator who represents parts of Miami has filed a bill that would eliminate county-run expressways, including MDX, the Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles (40th District) said in a press release that Senate Bill 308 would, quote, “cut down on bureaucratic government.”

If passed, the bill would transfer control of county expressways -- and their toll revenues -- from counties to the state of Florida.

Artiles said the change would cut costs for drivers.