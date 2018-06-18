Miami Republicans Condemn Trump Policy Of Separating Families At The Border

By Alex Daugherty 2 hours ago
  • Keilyn Enamorada Matute, from Honduras, with her 4-year-old son, as they surrender themselves to Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, in McAllen, Texas.
    Lynsey Addario - NYT

Republicans from Miami-Dade on Monday condemned the Trump administration's decision to separate families crossing the southern border, with adults being sent to detention centers while their children are housed in cages and cry for their parents.

"It is totally unacceptable, for any reason, to purposely separate minor children from their parents," said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, who, along with Miami Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo is leading negotiations on a compromise all-Republican immigration bill in Congress. "Any and every other option should be implemented in order to not separate minors from their parents, which I believe is unconscionable. We cannot allow for this to continue happening, and it must stop. I continue to work with my colleagues to ensure that the provision included in this week's immigration bill puts an end to this cruel practice.”

Curbelo called the separation policy "a tragedy" on Twitter over the weekend, and referenced former President Barack Obama's policy of detaining families and unaccompanied minors.

"While some tolerated it when it happened under the previous administration, I found it unacceptable then & I find it unacceptable now," Curbelo tweeted. "We’re crafting legislation to remedy this sad situation." 

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald

