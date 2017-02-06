(2-6-2017) ** Due to a technical issue, there is no audio for today's program. We apologize for the inconvenience**
Topical Currents continues with South Florida transportation and traffic issues. Today, we focus on the Miami-Dade Transportation Authority, or M-D-X.
M-D-X operates five crucial toll roads, and has plans to improve commuter bus interconnects to the 836/Dolphin Expressway.
Also, in the works are toll rebates for those who spend more than $100-dollars yearly on M-D-X roads.
www.sunpass.com
frequentdriver@mdxway.com
305-637-3277