(2-6-2017) ** Due to a technical issue, there is no audio for today's program. We apologize for the inconvenience**

Topical Currents continues with South Florida transportation and traffic issues. Today, we focus on the Miami-Dade Transportation Authority, or M-D-X.

M-D-X operates five crucial toll roads, and has plans to improve commuter bus interconnects to the 836/Dolphin Expressway.

Also, in the works are toll rebates for those who spend more than $100-dollars yearly on M-D-X roads.

www.sunpass.com

frequentdriver@mdxway.com

305-637-3277