Miami-Dade School Board Orders Review Of GED Program For Immigrant Teens

By Colleen Wright 53 minutes ago
  • Daniel Bock / Miami Herald

Troubled by stories of immigrant teens who say they were steered away from a traditional high school education, the Miami-Dade County School Board has directed the school district to take a hard look at how it educates newly arrived students.

Board member Steve Gallon proposed an initiative to assess and evaluate programs given to these students, as well as outline guidelines and procedures for enrollment. The item requires the board to be updated on the findings by September and be provided with an annual report.

It was backed by four other school board members and unanimously passed at Wednesday's school board meeting. The board also supported other items related to unaccompanied immigrant students held at a Homestead facility.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
immigration
undocumented children
family separation
education
Miami-Dade schools
miami-dade county school board
news

