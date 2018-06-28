Miami-Dade Is An A-Rated School District. Will Voters Decide To Pay Teachers More?

Fed up with lack of funding from Tallahassee and under pressure from a frustrated teacher corps that can't keep up with skyrocketing costs of living, the Miami-Dade County school district may soon turn to voters for help.

At a special board meeting Wednesday, the School Board unanimously voted to direct district staff to develop language for a referendum to be placed on the November ballot. It would ask voters if they would pay more in property taxes to supplement educator salaries and fund school safety personnel.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho saw an immediate justification for the tax increase. He announced during the meeting that school grades were released by the state and Miami-Dade was an A-rated district, one of only two in the state. For the second year in a row, no traditional school in the district earned an F. Eleven schools received a temporary grade of incomplete, which means they might not have tested enough students or were flagged because there may be questions about their results.

