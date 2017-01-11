Miami-Dade Mayor Says Screwworm Limited To 1 Stray Dog

The mayor of Miami-Dade County says he'll devote "whatever resources are necessary" to protect pets and livestock on Florida's mainland from screwworms.



State agriculture officials announced Monday that the parasite that eats the flesh of living animals had been found in a stray dog in Homestead. Since October, officials have been trying to keep a screwworm infestation in the Florida Keys from spreading beyond the island chain.



In a statement Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the infection in Homestead was limited to the stray dog, and there was no cause for alarm. The animal has been treated, and officials say it is in good health.



Gimenez urged residents and visitors to visit a veterinarian if their animals show signs of illness , particularly if they have open wounds.

