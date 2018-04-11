Miami-Dade County Moves Toward Using Wastewater In FPL Canals, But Won’t Set Water Standards Yet

By Jenny Staletovich 51 minutes ago
A plan to use treated wastewater to freshen Florida Power & Light’s troubled nuclear cooling canals will move forward, for now, without meeting strict water standards set for nearby Biscayne Bay.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade commissioners authorized the county staff to negotiate the deal, but put off setting the standards.

Instead, terms of the costly treatment will be ironed out as the utility and the county staff work out details. Any project will ultimately come back to commissioners for final approval. But by then, critics worry it may be too late.

Florida Power & Light
Miami-Dade County
news

