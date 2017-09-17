Miami-Dade And Broward Schools Will Reopen Monday

By David J. Neal 4 hours ago
  • National Guardsmen stationed Monday at South Dade Middle School in Homestead, a school turned hurricane shelter. National Guardsmen stationed Monday at South Dade Middle School in Homestead, a school turned hurricane shelter.
    Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will reopen Monday, the school system announced just after noon Sunday.

But, MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Tweeted, not all schools will have air conditioning in all parts of the school. Also, lack of power at Richmond Heights Middle School means its students will be sent to Coral Reef Senior High School. And while the buildings remain solid, expect some power blinks at those with electricity.

Moments after the Twitter announcement sparked a fusillade of all-capital letter fury from many still without electricity at home, Carvalho responded, “Because of power outages throughout the community, all tardies and absences will be excused on Monday.”

Read the full story at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
news
Local News
Hurricane Irma

