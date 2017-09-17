Miami-Dade And Broward Schools Will Reopen Monday

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will reopen Monday, the school system announced just after noon Sunday.

But, MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Tweeted, not all schools will have air conditioning in all parts of the school. Also, lack of power at Richmond Heights Middle School means its students will be sent to Coral Reef Senior High School. And while the buildings remain solid, expect some power blinks at those with electricity.

Moments after the Twitter announcement sparked a fusillade of all-capital letter fury from many still without electricity at home, Carvalho responded, “Because of power outages throughout the community, all tardies and absences will be excused on Monday.”

There may be delays, inconvenience, and a bit of discomfort. We ask for your patience as we transition back to school. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 17, 2017

