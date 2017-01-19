Mental Evaluation For Man Accused Of Killing Pink Flamingo

The man accused of killing Pinky the pink flamingo at Busch Gardens last summer will be evaluated by doctors to determine his mental competency to stand trial.



A judge on Wednesday approved a request from 45-year-old Joseph Corrao's lawyer to receive the evaluation.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Corrao's lawyer believes his client is mentally ill and not competent to stand trial.

Corrao faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. Police reports show that when he was visiting Busch Gardens with his family on Aug. 2, he reached into an animal pen, grabbed Pinky and slammed her to the ground. She was later euthanized.

Corrao didn't attend Wednesday's hearing. The next hearing is set for Feb. 17.

