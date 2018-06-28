Melania Trump Travels To Arizona To Visit A Migrant Facility

First Lady Melania Trump is paying a second visit to children detained under her husband's "Zero Tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings. She arrived at Tucson, Ariz., where she will visit a Customs and Border Protection facility and participate in a roundtable discussion with Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and a local rancher.

The trip follows a visit last week to the border town of McAllen, Texas to a shelter for children separated from their parents.

"She wanted to see everything for herself," her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said at the time. "She supports family reunification. She thinks that it's important that children stay with their families."

Grisham confirmed on Tuesday that a second trip was being planned, but details were kept under wraps.

During the trip to McAllen, the first lady's choice of a jacket emblazoned with the words, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" prompted controversy and speculation about its meaning. Her spokeswoman said it was simply "a jacket" with "no hidden message."

She did not wear the jacket Thursday.

The initial trip took place the day after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending family separations. A White House official told NPR that Melania Trump pressed her husband to stop separating children from their parents.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego ordered the administration to stop separating parents and children and said that all immigrant children detained under the Trump administration policy must be returned to their parents within 30 days.

Since the ruling, Grisham said Thursday, the first lady is "anxious to learn how they're implementing the new process. There was a court case that threw a wrench in the works."

