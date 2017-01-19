Meet Anti-Aging Expert Dr. Anthony Youn!

Anti-Aging Expert Dr. Anthony Youn comes to WLRN!

February 8th - 6pm - 8pm

Dr. Youn is America's Holistic Plastic Surgeon and considered one of the nation’s best-known experts in looking younger with or without surgery. Here's your chance to meet Dr. Youn and get some valuable Anti-Aging tips. Learn the simple tricks you can start today to look ten years younger.

Let's face it, aging is inevitable, but aging gracefully and living young is something we all aspire to achieve. With countless anti aging products on the market, new technologies in skin care rejuvenation and cosmetic procedures, how does one make sense of it all? Dr. Youn can help you to understand how the simplest changes in your diet, beauty regime and lifestyle can yield dramatic results.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet Dr. Youn and get your questions answered about how to look younger and stay healthy.

Here are just a few of Dr. Youn's tips...

To convert your lip gloss into a lip plumping gloss, add 1-4 drops of peppermint oil into it, mix, then apply to your lips.

To lock in moisture and prevent dry, itchy skin, apply your moisturizer within 3 minutes of getting out of the shower.

Sunscreen isn't enough to protect your skin from aging. Add an anti-oxidant serum (like Vitamin C) to your morning skin care routine. This will fight off damaging free radicals, which can attack your skin and cause it to age prematurely.

85% of plastic surgery patients don't have actual surgery. There are so many non-surgical options to turn back the clock, that you don't need to go under the knife to get the look you've always wanted.

In his television special airing on WLRN, AGE FIX WITH DR. ANTHONY YOUN, Dr. Youn gives easy home remedies to save you thousands of dollars and still achieve the same results as you would with plastic surgery.

Dr. Youn's goal is to offer you a way to fix your age-related skin concerns, without having in-office treatments, painful surgery, or spending a lot of money. While he acknowledges there are some instances where the only real good option is actual surgery, in most cases he offers ways to turn back the clock in a significant way without even seeing a doctor, much less a plastic surgeon. Throughout the program Dr. Youn reveals tips, tricks, and secrets - natural anti-aging tips plastic surgeons don't want you to know.

With the simple changes he discusses, you'll look younger on the outside and be younger on the inside. He'll share with you the single best cream to put on your skin to prevent aging, and the best cream to reverse aging, and even prevent future skin cancers. And he gives simple and easy treatments to improve most aging concerns, like age spots, wrinkles, and under eye puffiness. He demonstrates do-it-yourself anti-aging treatments, reveals the best products to tighten your skin, and simple dietary changes that can make you look and feel years younger. Your skin will glow, and you'll probably notice a few pounds fall off in the bargain.

