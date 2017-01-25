Medical Emergencies & Shady Business Dealings

8pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy / Drama

Perish Together As Fools

Doc Martin is shocked to find Louisa and aunt Joan knocking at his door hours before his office has opened. Louisa has had a medical scare and wants Martin's reassurance that everything is fine with the pregnancy.

P.C. Penhale, still officially the world's worst policeman, gets an unexpected visit from his older brother Sam. Martin notices that Sam has some problems with memory and coordination, and realizes that there's a slight possibility that he has a rare genetic disease.

9pm MIDSOMER MURDERS - Detective Drama

King's Crystal

The head of glassware firm King's Crystal, Alan King, dies on a business trip to Shanghai and the firm suffers liquidation six months later as a result. King's Crystal's disgruntled workers rail against the surviving King brother, Charles and the firm's chief accountant, Peter Baxter. Alan's widow, Hilary, marries Alan's brother Charles at the same time, incurring the wrath of Alan's grieving son, Ian. One morning Baxter is found dead in a stream, stabbed with a Masonic dagger. Barnaby and Jones investigate.