Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Dismisses Security Monitors Who Spotted But Didn't Stop Shooter

By 45 minutes ago
  • Monitor Andrew Medina and another monitor, David Taylor, won't be rehired for the 2018-19 school year.
    Associated Press

The unarmed security monitor who first spotted the suspect before a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school is being dismissed from his job.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports the Broward County school district announced Tuesday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monitor Andrew Medina and another monitor, David Taylor, won't be rehired for the 2018-19 school year.

  

Medina told investigators he spotted suspect Nikolas Cruz enter the school Feb. 14 but didn't stop him, even though he recognized him as a potentially dangerous former student. He radioed ahead to Taylor, who hid in a closet.

It later came out that Medina was suspended last year for making sexual remarks to female students, including Meadow Pollack, who died in the massacre. A panel had recommended last year he be fired, but administrators kept him.

Tags: 
stoneman shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
School Safety
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting
parkland
Parkland shooting
news

