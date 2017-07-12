Related Program: The Public Storyteller Maria Savarese - Save the Arts By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 7 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email June 18, 2017 Maria Savarese jumps into action when her art teacher's job is threatened Listen Listening... / 9:08 June 18, 2017 Maria Savarese tells a story on this Fathers Day about leading a protest. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content David Applebaum - All Politics is Local By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • Jun 20, 2017 June 11, 2017 David Appplebaum tell why getting involved can help things get better. Listen Listening... / 10:17 June 11 2017 David Applebaum lets us know how to get better treatment at the retirement home.