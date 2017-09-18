Hurricane Maria's Maximum Sustained Winds Increase to 125 mph Monday Afternoon

Hurricane Maria had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph Monday at 2 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.



The storm is moving west-northwest at 10 mph. Maria could be the second major hurricane in as many weeks to threaten the islands of the northeast Caribbean.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Dominica, and Hurricane Watches are in effect for all of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Maria is not as strong as Irma was, but still likely to be a powerful and destructive hurricane when it passes through the island chain on Tuesday.

