Managed Care Contracting Begins To Move Forward

Health plans that want to compete for contracts in Florida's Medicaid managed-care system face a Feb. 13 deadline for signaling their interest to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.



The agency is moving forward with a lengthy process that will lead to new contracts with health plans in different regions of the state. It will be first such "re-procurement" since Florida's Medicaid managed-care system began in 2013.

The agency said Friday that HMOs and other types of managed-care plans need to file non-binding letters of intent to bid for the contracts by Feb. 13. This summer, the agency plans to release what is known as an "invitation to negotiate," which is a type of solicitation often used in awarding large, complicated contracts for services.

Under a 2011 law, most Florida Medicaid beneficiaries are required to enroll in managed-care plans.

