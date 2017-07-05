Make The Most Of The Celebrations During MLB All-Star Week In Miami

The Major League Baseball All-Star Week in Miami starts Thursday, July 6 and ends Tuesday, July 11, with the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park.

Marlins’ legends Jeff Conine and Hall of Famer Tony Pérez are the MLB All-Star Ambassadors for the 2017 version of MLB All-Star Week in July in Miami-Dade County.

They will participate in All-Star events and make a variety of appearances throughout All-Star Week in Miami, including attending MLB All-Star FanFest, ballpark events, community refurbishment projects and more.

Our news partner, the Miami Herald, has the full list of events here.