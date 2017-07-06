Major Natural Gas Pipeline Starts Operating

A 515-mile pipeline that will help carry natural gas to Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy Florida power plants has gone into commercial service, backers of the project said Wednesday.



The Sabal Trail pipeline, which stretches from Alexander City, Ala., to Kissimmee went into service Monday. The pipeline, which faced opposition from some environmental groups, is a joint venture of Texas-based Spectra Energy Partners, LP; NextEra Energy, Inc., the parent of Florida Power & Light; and Duke Energy.

“Sabal Trail has successfully navigated a rigorous environmental permitting process over the past four years while working with landowners and key stakeholders to construct this new pipeline system,” Bill Yardley, president and chairman of the board of Spectra Energy Partners, said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “With the completion of this project, Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy will realize needed firm natural gas transportation services to meet their power generation requirements.”

