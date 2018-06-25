Looking At The Week Ahead In The News

With John Harwood

Top reporters open their notebooks and share what they’re watching for in the week ahead.



Guests:

Nancy Cordes, chief congressional correspondent for CBS News. (@nancycordes)

Brendan Miniter, vice president and Editorial Page Editor for the Dallas Morning News. (@brendanminiter)

Eliana Johnson, White House reporter for Politico. (@elianayjohnson)



From The Reading List:

New York Times: “Trump Calls for Depriving Immigrants Who Illegally Cross Border of Due Process Rights” — “President Trump unleashed an aggressive attack Sunday on unauthorized immigrants and the judicial system that handles them, saying that those who cross into the United States illegally should be sent back immediately without due process or an appearance before a judge.

‘We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country,’ Mr. Trump tweeted while on the way to his golf course in Virginia. ‘When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.’

It was another twist in a head-spinning series of developments on immigration since the administration announced a ‘zero tolerance’ policy two months ago, leading to the separation of children from parents who cross the border illegally and an outcry from Democrats and many Republicans.”

Politico: “Mueller seeks to bar Manafort from tying charges to Trump campaign role” — “Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is seeking to prevent the defense for Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, from arguing to jurors that he was targeted for prosecution because of his role in Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

In a court filing on Friday, prosecutors asked a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, to bar any selective prosecution claims during Manafort’s looming trial on tax evasion, bank fraud and other charges.

‘Manafort should … be precluded from arguing that he has been singled out for prosecution because of his position in the campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump, or otherwise asserting that he has been selectively prosecuted by the Special Counsel’s Office,’ Mueller’s team wrote.”

The Washington Post: “The owner of the Red Hen explains why she asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave” — “She knew Lexington, population 7,000, had voted overwhelmingly against Trump in a county that voted overwhelmingly for him. She knew the community was deeply divided over such issues as Confederate flags. She knew, she said, that her restaurant and its half-dozen servers and cooks had managed to stay in business for 10 years by keeping politics off the menu.

And she knew — she believed — that Sarah Huckabee Sanders worked in the service of an ‘inhumane and unethical’ administration. That she publicly defended the president’s cruelest policies, and that that could not stand.

‘I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,’ Wilkinson said. ‘I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.’”



The crisis at the border over immigrant children separated from their parents is not over – not by a long shot. Neither is President Trump’s brewing trade war with Canada, Europe and China. While those controversies rage, here’s a new one: after the White House press secretary gets kicked out of a restaurant, are we heading toward guerrilla harassment campaigns targeting political opponents? This hour, On Point: Reporters from Washington to Texas survey the week ahead. – John Harwood

