A Look Into Tax Fraud And 'Dear Sugars' Podcast Host Speaks About New Book

Guests for Sundial on Monday, March 26 2018:

While filing tax returns is an American right of passage, the process of doing so often leaves people vulnerable to fraud and identity theft. Every year, millions of people have their personal information compromised. Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Office of IRS Criminal Investigation Kelly Jackson joined the program to share tips on how to prevent victimization during tax season.

According to Jackson, Florida ranks fifth in the country for tax fraud and its residents have been "duped" out of over a billion dollars.

Jackson shed light on tax scams to be on the lookout for, how to keep personal information safe and what to do if a person falls victim to a tax scam (call the IRS Tax Fraud Hotline number at 1-800-829-0433 should you have any questions about possible tax scams).

Dear Sugars is a popular podcast that offers "empathetic advice on love, relationships, politics and more," according to its description from the WBUR station in Boston, MA. Dear Sugars co-host Steve Almond joined us to speak about his new book, Bad Stories: What the Hell Just Happened to our Country.

Almond, who was a reporter for the Miami New Times, touched on his career as a journalist, what he hopes to achieve with the podcast and his future projects.