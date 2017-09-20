The Long and Winding Road

All week long WLRN is bringing you "feel good" programming. We're on a journey to discover unusual culinary specialties, visit iconic places in America and travel along the Lincoln Highway. All you have to do is sit back, relax and unwind.

8pm I'LL HAVE WHAT PHIL'S HAVING - Culinary Travel

Producer Phil Rosenthal, creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond," explores culinary specialties and unusual cuisine around the world. Each episode offers new adventures that include visits to artisans, markets, vineyards and farmers. Rosenthal seeks out people and places who are keeping traditions alive, and some that are creating new ones.

Barcelona - Join Phil as he travels to Barcelona in search of the best tapas, to celebrate the Sant Joan festival, and to get a lesson in the art of slicing jamon, one of Spain's most prized culinary exports.

9pm RIDE ALONG THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY - Travel Documentary

Host Rick Sebak travels across the Lincoln Highway, which was established in 1913 as America's first transcontinental highway. The program includes stops at the Lincoln Café in Mount Vernon, Iowa, at a cool little gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska, and at the General Store in remote Ibapah, Utah.

10pm - 10 TOWNS THAT CHANGED AMERICA - Documentary - Ten towns designed from the ground up by visionary architects corporations, and citizens.



10 Towns that Changed America focuses on ten “experimental” towns that did not evolve organically over time, but instead were designed (or redesigned) from the ground up by visionary architects, corporations, and citizens, who sought to change the lives of residents using architecture, design, and urban planning. Some of these visionaries were driven by an ideology, others were trying to serve their own financial interests, but all had one thing in common: they believed in the power of our built environment to change the way we live.

The 10 towns: