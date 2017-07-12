Local Kids to Perform with Pink Floyd Singer At The American Airlines Arena

Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, will be joined by some special back-up dancers at his concert at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday night.

Twelve local students, ages 10 to 15, were chosen from AYUDA Miami's T.A.L.L program and Miami Beach Parks and Recreation's summer Teen Club to join Waters onstage. The kids will be singing the song, "Another Brick in the Wall (Pt. II)."

"This is like the most awesomest thing that ever happened to me, and I'm really thankful that I got to be chosen for this," said 13-year-old Jasmine Sosa.

For Waters, who strongly opposes President Trump, this tour is very political. He has reached out to local organizations throughout the country to find economically disadvantaged children to take part in his show. The kids wear orange jumpsuits that they rip off at the guitar solo, revealing black T-shirts that say "Resist."

"Again, that's one of the things we stressed: the resist. You know, people are going to say negative things to you, anything from you're fat, you're not good enough," said William Priegues, head of the Teen Club program. He explained how the organizers found less politically-charged ways to explain the song lyrics to the kids. "And resist to them right now means 'we're just not going to listen to you."

Even though the AAA audience will be a bit larger than the typical audience of a high school play, these students aren't fazed at all. "I mean, I've done so many productions, now I'm just used to being onstage," said Isaiah Sheffield-Veney, also 13 years old.

The tour's promoters reached out to The Children's Trust, a Miami-Dade funding source, which connected them to AYUDA Miami and Teen Club. The students will have a final rehearsal Thursday on the stage with the band before the concert at 8 p.m.