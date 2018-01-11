Lobbying for a deal on DACA in Washington

There's talk on Capitol Hill of a deal to protect the people some immigration activists call "Dreamers."

In September, President Donald Trump's administration began dismantling DACA. That’s the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, created by President Barack Obama to provide legal status to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children.

The president and members of Congress are now debating ideas to revive the program. But there's also talk from Republicans, including the president, of attaching conditions to any deal — like expanding the border wall with Mexico.

This week has been a “roller coaster of emotions” for Christian Ramirez — an activist with the Southern Border Communities Coalition — as hope for a deal has ebbed and flowed.

Ramirez lives in San Diego but he’s currently in Washington, lobbying for an immediate solution to the DACA crisis.

He’s cautiously optimistic. “We still have a long road ahead of us,” he says, “but we want to make sure that we don’t leave Washington, DC, this month without a solution.”

He says a deal should not have conditions. “We want to make sure Dreamers are not used as bargaining chips to pass anti-immigrant policies.”

Ramirez is a US citizen but grew up in the shadow of the wall between Tijuana and San Diego. “I’ve had to carry my documents with me since I can remember,” he says. As a kid, he explains, “if I wanted to go to play soccer at the local park, I had to be mindful that I had to have my green card or my documents with me to prove that I was a US citizen.”

“Now as an adult, as a father, my child has to endure living through the indignities of having to prove his citizenship in the United States, based on his last name and based on the color of his skin.”

Ramirez highlights the checkpoints maintained by the Customs and Border Patrol inside the United States, on the county lines between San Diego County and its neighbors, Orange and Imperial counties.

“Every single member of my family, everyone who I know, all of my colleagues have had to endure the indignity of having to be searched, having [them] go through our personal belongings and having to prove to US federal officials who we are, despite the fact that we’re not entering or leaving the country, we’re simply going from one community to the next.”

“It’s happened here for generations, and frankly we’re sick and tired of it.”

Ramirez calls this “normalized profiling.”

The Customs and Border Patrol denies using profiling, which it describes as an “invidious” practice.





