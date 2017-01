9pm AFTERLIFE - Paranormal Mystery - Psychics try to determine why the dead have returned to haunt the living.

IN THIS EPISODE: Lower Than Bones - Eight-year-old Carly Tufnell has gone missing and the police have no leads whatsoever. Her distraught parents make an emotional televised appeal, desperate to know whether their daughter is alive or dead. At the supermarket the next day, Alison is frozen to the spot when she sees Carly’s ghost standing in front of her.