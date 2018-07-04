Listen To NPR Music's Favorite Songs & Albums Of 2018 (So Far)

We're hitting the middle of summer, so you're either on a beach with a cooler and extra sunscreen (reapply every two hours!), or making that dollar at work and staying cool in air conditioning, counting down the hours to a neighborhood cookout and perhaps a nice glass of rosé.

In any case, you need some new tunes. Lucky for y'all, we just published our 35 Favorite Songs and 40 Favorite Albums of 2018 (So Far). Both are available here in playlist form. That's a solid five hours of everything from Ella Mai's slinky bop "Boo'd Up" and Leon Bridges' dancefloor-ready "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" to album selections from Courtney Barnett's raging Tell Me How You Really Feel and Khruangbin's indelibly groovy Con Todo El Mundo.

So fire up that phone and hit that follow button. We got you.

