Letter From Key West: Holiday Parade

This story originally aired in December 2009.

Writer Nancy Klingener lives in Key West. Every year, she looks forward to a parade which marks the arrival of the holiday season.

She says, “In South Florida, seasons are subtle. The leaves don’t change color in the fall. The mud doesn’t sprout grass in the spring. So you look for different signs.”

The annual holiday parade features the usual marching bands and waving politicians. But, she tells us, there are also some “quintessentially Key West” features, including a svelte drag queen, a mock pope and a float by the Aqueduct Authority. It’s not an event that’s on the radar for most of us on the mainland, but it’s treasured by locals like Klingener.

Earlier this month, Klingener went to this eccentric parade, and sent us her “Letter from Key West.”