Leading Nicaragua Activist Leaves Miami And Returns Home – To Possible Arrest

By 56 minutes ago
  • Anti-government protesters marching in Managua, Nicaragua, this week.
    Anti-government protesters marching in Managua, Nicaragua, this week.
    Alfredo Zuniga / AP

Human rights groups say the number of anti-government protesters killed by security forces in Nicaragua has risen sharply in recent days. That’s prompted a key anti-government activist – who had fled to Miami – to go back to Nicaragua.

Félix Maradiaga is a leading human rights activist in Nicaragua. And a wanted man. President Daniel Ortega wants him arrested for inciting protests against Ortega’s authoritarian regime, which have been raging there since April.

Facing 30 years in prison, Maradiaga escaped to Miami last month to rally support here for the protesters. But on Tuesday a major Nicaraguan human rights group announced that Ortega security forces have killed 285 people in the unrest. And Maradiaga decided to go back.

“The situation is much, much worse than we expected," Maradiaga told WLRN by phone after arriving in Managua Tuesday afternoon. "So I wanted to start working as soon as possible in joining my colleagues to find a solution.”

Nicaraguan rights activist Felix Maradiaga recording a video on his ride from the Managua airport on Tuesday.
Credit Felix Maradiaga

Maradiaga heads the Institute for Strategic Studies and Public Policy (IEEPP) in Managua,and he said he plans to organize a new wave of non-violent protests to force Ortega out of power.

“We see a government that is using extreme violence precisely because they’re weak," Maradiaga said, "precisely because they’re losing legitimacy.”

Many Nicaraguans accuse Ortega and his vice president wife, Rosario Murillo, of turning the country into a corrupt dictatorship. But Ortega has refused calls for early presidential elections.

As of Tuesday night, Maradiaga had not been arrested.

Tags: 
Nicaragua
Felix Maradiaga
Daniel Ortega
Miami
IEEPP
news
Local News

Related Content

Violence Likely To Worsen As Nicaraguans Watch Ortega Forces Kill 'Their Children'

By Jun 11, 2018
Alfredo Zuniga / Associated Press

More than 130 people have been killed in anti-government protests raging in Nicaragua since April. Demonstrators are calling for the removal of authoritarian President Daniel Ortega – but his security forces have responded with widely condemned brutality.

Nicaraguan Protesters Spur Miami, Washington In Drive To Oust Ortega

By Jun 18, 2018
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

Protesters Organize Near Miami Fashion Week Against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

By Jun 4, 2018
Lily Oppenheimer / WLRN

Attendees of Friday night's Miami Fashion Week runway shows walked through an unglamorous scene to get to the downtown event: dozens of protesters wearing blue and white waved Nicaraguan flags and whistled at people walking into the venue, Ice Palace. They had gathered to express anger about the possibility that Camila Ortega Murillo, the daughter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, would show up.