Lawmakers Dictating Ethics For Local Officials

By 3 hours ago
Originally published on February 14, 2017 1:40 pm

The Florida House is moving closer to keeping Speaker Richard Corcoran’s promise to crack down on public corruption – at least at the local level.

The House Public Integrity and Ethics Committee agreed Tuesday to require local elected officials file more detailed financial disclosures and to create a statewide electronic registry for local government lobbyists. Chairman Larry Metz says first-time offenders who fail to register will get a warning letter.

“And then if there’s a second violation, it could go up to between 200 and 1,000 dollars for a second or subsequent violation. We’re going to call these, instead of fines, civil penalties.”

Among other things, the measure would also require more ethics training for local officials. Florida Commission on Ethics executive director Virlindia (VUR-Lind-ia,) Doss warned lawmakers her staff would have to be beefed up to handle the new responsibilities.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
ethics
legislature
local government
news

Related Content

Government Ethics Office Website Crashes Under Too Much Traffic — Again

By Feb 9, 2017

The Office of Government Ethics is back in the news as its website crashed, for the second time in less than a month, again under a flood of inquiries.

The advisory agency typically works to vet people who run the country and detangle them from financial ties that may influence their work in public office. And typically, this work happens quietly in the background when administrations transition from one president to another.

Democrats Say Cabinet Choice Tom Price ‘Misled’ The Public

By Kaiser Health News Feb 1, 2017

A key committee vote on Health and Human Services cabinet nominee, Rep. Tom Price, stalled Tuesday amid charges from Senate Democrats that he has misled the public about issues in his financial background. Democrats are demanding fuller explanations, and Republicans are vowing to break the committee impasse.

Trump And His Organization Lawyer Up For The Ethics War Ahead

By Jan 25, 2017

Nobody in Washington ever went wrong by hiring more lawyers, and now President Trump and the Trump Organization are beefing up their legal teams against an expected surge of conflict-of-interest allegations.

Trump Has Yet To Sever Ties With Businesses, Despite Promises, Report Says

By Jan 22, 2017

No evidence exists so far that President Trump or his elder daughter has taken steps to sever ties with their businesses, despite promises to do so by Inauguration Day, ProPublica has reported.

Trump's Washington Hotel Draws Protesters — And Ethics Concerns

By Jan 19, 2017

On Friday, when Donald Trump puts his hand on a Bible and takes the oath of office, ethics experts say he may very well be in violation of a lease on one of his premier hotels.

The Trump International Hotel is a grand dame of a building on Pennsylvania Avenue, just a stone's throw from the White House. It has become something of a tourist destination in Washington — and a rallying point for protesters — since Trump won the election. This week, they snarled traffic in front of the hotel, and one demonstrator suffered serious burns after trying to set a fire outside the building.