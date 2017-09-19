Lawmaker Wants To Maintain State Designation For Turtle, Horse

A state legislator wants to reaffirm Florida’s commitment—to a horse and a turtle.



Lawmakers will have their work cut out for them with another year of austere budget projections and parts of the state in tatters after Hurricane Irma.

But those aren’t the only priorities they’ll tackle when they return to the capitol. State designations for Florida’s official saltwater reptile and horse—the loggerhead turtle and Florida cracker horse, respectively—sunset next July.

Rep. MaryLynn Magar (R-Tequesta) doesn’t want to see that happen. She’s filed a measure making those designations permanent and adding a new one: Florida cracker cattle would become the state’s official heritage breed.

