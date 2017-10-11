Lake Okeechobee Levels Surpass 17 Feet

By 43 minutes ago
  • NASA Johnson via Flickr creative commons
Originally published on October 10, 2017 1:00 pm

Florida Gov. Rick Scott got an update from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials in Clewiston, Monday about the Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobee.  Scott’s visit came just a day after water levels in the lake surpassed 17 ft.

The Army Corps began doing daily inspections around the southern half of the dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee over the weekend as water levels surpassed that 17 ft. mark.  On Monday, water levels measured 17.16 feet.  That is the highest the lake has been since Hurricane Wilma hit the state in 2005.  The highest recorded lake level of 18.77 feet occurred in 1947.

Army Corps spokesman John Campbell said that while some weak spots around the dike have been identified and addressed, recent inspections have not found signs that the structural integrity of the dike has been compromised.

“We have identified a couple spots where some erosion took place; one on the north side of Lake Okeechobee,” said Campbell.  “And we have brought in some (fill) material there.  I liken it more to shingles blowing off of a house.  There’s nothing wrong with the stability of the structure, however, it’s not something you want to leave exposed.”

Campbell says the Army Corps would not expect to be potentially dealing with any structural threats to the dike unless water levels continue to climb.

““We haven’t seen performance issues until the lake gets a little higher.  In the past, historically, like 17 and a half or 18 feet is where we’ve seen issues with the dike like movement of materials, significant erosion that threatens the integrity of the structure.”

The Army Corps resumed water releases out of the lake into the St. Lucie River on Sept. 15 and into the Caloosahatchee River on Sept. 19, to help alleviate rising water levels.

“We are trying to release as much water as we can with the caveat that we don’t want to release so much that we’re causing any problems downstream of any of our structures,” said Campbell. However, Campbell notes that over the past week, the Army Corps has reduced water releases to the east, due to tidal activity in the St. Lucie estuary.  Earlier this year, Gov. Scott and the Trump administration worked with the legislature to commit $50 million to speed up the pace of critical repairs to the aging Herbert Hoover Dike.

Copyright 2017 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags: 
Lake Okeechobee
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
environment

Related Content

Rising Waters In Lake Okeechobee Trigger Concerns Of Dike Safety

By Oct 9, 2017
Peter Haden / WLRN

The water level in Lake Okeechobee has reached a level not seen in more than a decade — 17.16 feet — prompting concerns about the integrity of the Herbert Hoover Dike.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott accompanied U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Colonel Jason Kirk on a levee inspection around the lake in Clewiston on Monday.

The  Corps of Engineers will be conducting daily inspections of the southern half of the Herbert Hoover dike as long as the water level remains above 17 feet.

The Corps predicts the dike will remain sound, according to Kirk.  

Lake Okeechobee To Reach Near Historic Heights After Irma

By Amy Green Sep 15, 2017
Amy Green / WMFE

Water managers expect Lake Okeechobee will rise to near historic levels after Irma.

They will begin sending water east Friday.

Lake Okeechobee is expected to reach as many as 17 feet as storm water continues to drain from central Florida to the Kissimmee River and eventually the state’s largest lake.

That would be the highest level in more than 10 years. But Laureen Borochaner of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the lake’s dike is in good shape after Irma.