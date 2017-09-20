Related Program: The Public Storyteller Kristin Guerrise - Inspired by a New Job By Michael Stock • 34 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email September 3, 2017 Kristin Guerrise is starting a new job and learning how important it is. Listen Listening... / 12:08 September 3, 2017 Kristin Guerrise job is to help people Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Rachel Patron - In a Dentist's Chair By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 45 minutes ago August 27, 2017 Rachel Patorn gives us red flags to look out for durring a doctor visit. Listen Listening... / 11:44 August 27, 2017 Rachel Patron's sense of humor is intact even in the worst of situations