Knight Foundation Program Director, Summit of the Americas & $500k To Help Support Local Artists

By 40 minutes ago
  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be a big topic for leaders at the Summit of the Americas.
    Miami Herald

The Ellies, a program launched today by ArtCenter South Florida, will award grants to local visual artists in Miami-Dade ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The Ellies, which will give up to $500,000 total, is the brainchild of ArtCenter's new President and CEO Dennis Scholl.

Raul Moas recently become the Miami director of the Knight Foundation. He shares his thoughts on why the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area has become the top spot in the country for startup companies and investors.

WLRN's Tim Padgett gives us a preview of the Summit of the Americas.

There are only three rules for submissions: