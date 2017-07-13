Keys Hold Free Screenings For New Coral Documentary

  • The new documentary "Chasing Reefs" shows the impacts of coral bleaching on reefs around the world.
The new documentary "Chasing Coral" is set to debut on Netflix Friday, July 14.

For those in the Keys who don't have the streaming service — or want to see it on the big screen — the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary along with several marine conservation groups is presenting four free screenings along the island chain Friday evening.

The screenings times and locations are:

The film documents the impacts of coral bleaching events around the globe. Mark Eakin, coordinator of NOAA's Coral Reef Watch program, served as a chief scientific advisor.

"Human-released CO(2) causing climate change and bleaching is the single biggest threat to coral reefs," Eakin said. But he said the film also documents the beauty and importance of reefs.

"It allows people to fall in love with coral reefs, why they're important, how beautiful they are, why they should be protected and what these major threats are," he said.

