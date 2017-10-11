Keys Damage Report Finds More Than 600 Homes Destroyed

  • More than 600 homes in the Keys were found to be destroyed. The majority of them were on Big Pine Key.
Monroe County released a preliminary damage assessment of residential structures in the unincorporated parts of the county Wednesday. 

That's where Irma's effects were felt the strongest, with the eye crossing the island chain at Cudjoe Key and the winds and storm surge on the east side of the hurricane hitting the community of Big Pine Key.

The initial assessment was based on visual inspections from the street. More detailed safety inspections are taking place now.

The preliminary assessment found a total of 675 residential structures were destroyed, with another 583 suffering major damage.

The assessment does not include the five municipalities in the Keys: Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Islamorada, Layton and Key West.

For more information about recovery efforts in the Keys as well as assistance from federal, state, local and private agencies, visit keysrecovery.org.

