Keys Cops: Cookie Monster Carried Coke

A Key West man was arrested early Wednesday after a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy discovered "a large amount of cocaine hidden in a Cookie Monster doll," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Deputy Orey Swilley was parked along the Overseas Highway in Marathon when he saw a black car drive by with the license plate obscured, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy pulled over the car and when the driver rolled down the window, the deputy could smell marijuana. When he searched the car he found a backpack, with a blue Cookie Monster doll.

"Deputy Swilley noticed the doll seemed to weigh more than it should have," according to the sheriff's office. "He took a closer look and found a slit cut in the doll."

Inside the doll were two packages containing what turned out to be 314 grams of cocaine, according to the sheriff's office.

Camus McNair, 39, was arrested on a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

