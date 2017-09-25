Keys Animal Farm Reopens After Irma

In another sign of some parts of life in the Keys getting back to normal after Hurricane Irma, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm opened to the public Sunday afternoon.

Farmer Jeanne Selander runs the farm. It is home to rescued animals including a sloth, kinkajous, potbellied pigs and miniature horses. She - and the animals - spent the hurricane in the elevated county jail. They moved in after the inmates were evacuated at 4 a.m. on Friday before the storm. "I was in the jail 24 hours a day through the storm," Selander said. "I was there caring for a hundred animals in crates and holding cells." That became a special challenge after the jail’s generator failed and Sealander and the animals were in total darkness. But they got through and are now back in their homes below the jail.