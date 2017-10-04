Key West To The World: Come On Down

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Rick Scott returned to Key West Wednesday with a high-powered state contingent including the lieutenant governor and the CEOs of Visit Florida and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.
    Gov. Rick Scott returned to Key West Wednesday with a high-powered state contingent including the lieutenant governor and the CEOs of Visit Florida and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.
    Nancy Klingener / WLRN

In some parts of the Keys, people are still salvaging what they can of their belongings, or figuring out where they will live.

In Key West, local and state leaders gathered Wednesday to send one message: they are open for business.

"Restaurants are open. Hotels are open. Every tourist in the country, in the world, needs to come back to Key West and the Florida Keys," said Gov. Rick Scott.

He spoke at an oceanfront hotel flanked by Key West officials and tourism promoters who were carrying conch shells and waving Conch Republic flags.

Clinton Curry, a seventh-generation Conch (or island native) leads a chorus of conch shells to welcome Gov. Rick Scott Wednesday in Key West.
Credit Nancy Klingener / WLRN

The conch is the symbol of the island chain and people who were born there are called Conchs.

"We are Conch strong," said Clinton Curry, a seventh-generation Conch who runs a museum that showcases the history of shipwreck salvaging. "Just as the shell can endure being battered and beaten in storms, so can we."

Scott brought a high-powered state contingent to the Southernmost city, including Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera and the CEOs of Visit Florida and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Scott acknowledged that the biggest immediate challenges facing the Keys, especially those in the hardest-hit areas, are housing and debris removal.

But he said re-energizing the state's largest industry, tourism, was a top priority.

"Our job is to make sure that everybody comes back in droves. Our jobs are tied to it. Our livelihood is tied to it," he said. "It's most important thing we can do for all of our families."

Tags: 
tourism
Florida Keys
Hurricane Irma
Key West
news
Local News

Related Content

Irma's Stamp On Florida Brand Could Be Costly

By Sep 15, 2017

Hurricane Irma’s state-engulfing radar signature and widespread damage will be a hard image to shake, but tourism experts say Florida’s biggest industry will rebound.

Florida Tourism Keeps Growing Thanks To American Visitors

By Aug 15, 2017

The number of tourists visiting Florida continues to grow.

Keys Recovery, Taddeo's Surprise Win And Cartoonist Jim Morin

By 21 hours ago
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

People who call the Florida Keys home will be in recovery mode indefinitely. Monroe County Mayor George Neugent says marketing and advertising campaigns are underway with sights sets on just trying to get back to normal. He says Keys officials expect to have issues with adequate housing for 18 months to two years.

On the upside, WLRN’s Nancy Klingener – a Key West resident – says tourists are back, with some hotels at full occupancy last weekend.

Hear more about the recovery efforts.