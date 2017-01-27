Key Deer Collared For Fawning Season

By 32 minutes ago
  • A Key deer doe scampers away after being fitted with a radio collar.
    Christine Ogura / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Thirty female Key deer are now wearing radio collars so biologists can track them during fawning season.

The deer will be watched closely because does and newborn fawns are especially vulnerable to screwworm. The parasite has killed 135 of the endangered animals so far. The herd was estimated at 800 to 1,000 animals before the outbreak.

Thirty female Key deer are now wearing radio collars like this one.
Credit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Screwworm flies lay their eggs in open wounds on warm-blooded animals. When the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the living flesh of the host.

The 30 adult females are wearing lightweight vinyl collars made especially for them. The collars transmit radio signals so veterinarians and refuge staff can find the deer and monitor their condition.

"We've got to be especially vigilant with fawning season coming," National Key Deer Refuge Manager Dan Clark said in a statement issued by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. If a doe or fawn is infested, "we'll be prepared to move swiftly with preventative treatments and/or other contingency operations already planned and established to protect the subspecies."

Biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are checking on the collared does several times a week and will start checking them daily once the does begin giving birth, according to the statement.

Since the outbreak was confirmed last fall, refuge staff and volunteers have been treating the Key deer with anti-parasitic medication.

The refuge has also built two large corrals where they can contain and monitor deer in case the outbreak is deemed a threat to the survival of the endangered species. So far, those corrals have not been needed.

Biological technician Matt Grassi uses a handheld telemetry receiver and antenna to track Key deer on Big Pine Key.
Credit Noah Strong / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Federal and state agriculture officials are working to eradicate the screwworm through the release of sterile screwworm flies. That's the proven method to get rid of the pests. A stray dog infested with screwworm was recently found on the mainland, in Homestead. Sterile fly releases have been started there, as well.

Related Content

Biologists Prepare 'Ark' To Save Key Deer From Extinction

By Oct 31, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Federal authorities hope sterile screwworm fly releases and treating the Key deer will save the endangered species, which lives only on a few islands of the Lower Keys.

Despite Screwworm Infestation, Key Deer Population Stabilizing

By Dec 16, 2016
Diane Borden-Billiot / U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

A Key deer was euthanized this week after it was found to be infested with screwworm. That's the bad news.

The good news is that it had been almost a month since the previous death, Nov. 14. That means the loss of the endangered species has slowed way down since the outbreak was confirmed in late September.

A total of 133 Key deer have died from the screwworms. Screwworm flies lay their eggs in the open wounds of warm blooded animals. When the eggs hatch, the larvae consume the living flesh of the host.

Saving Key Deer Means New Relationships With Wild Animals

By Nov 9, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

People in the Keys have been living alongside Key deer for a long time. And for ages, wildlife officials have implored people: Don't feed the deer.

But now the deer are in trouble, and breaking the old rules is part of the solution.

Florida Keys Are Fighting (Screwworm) Flies With (Sterile) Flies

By Oct 27, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Since a screwworm infestation was identified in the Lower Keys, more than 10 million sterile screwworm flies have been released on eight islands.

Sterile flies are the proven technology to eradicate screwworms. The flies are zapped with gamma radiation, making them sterile. Then those sterile flies are released to breed with wild flies. That stops reproduction, preventing more fly larvae.

Those larvae are the problem. Screwworm flies lay their eggs in open wounds. When the larvae hatch — those larvae are the actual "screwworms" — they feed on the living flesh of the host.

Flesh-Eating Screwworm Moves From The Keys To Mainland

By Jan 9, 2017
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

A stray dog in Homestead was infested with screwworm, the invasive pest that is hated and feared by the agriculture industry, state officials said Monday.

It's the first case on the mainland. Screwworm was discovered last fall in the Lower Keys, the first U.S. infestation in more than 30 years.

Since then, more than 80 million sterile screwworm flies have been released in the Lower and Middle Keys. That's the proven method for eradicating screwworm.