Related Program: The Public Storyteller Kari Roundy - Preparing for a Hurricane By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email March 18, 2018 Kari Roundy does not take caution getting ready for a hurricane. Listen Listening... / 12:52 March 18, 2018 Kari Roundy Preparing for a hurricane takes some preparation. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Andres Valdez - Past Crimes By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 1 hour ago March 11, 2018 Andres Valdez story is about success, by choice. Listen Listening... / 13:38 March 11, 2018 Andres Valdez story is about success, by choice.