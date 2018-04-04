Related Program: 
Kari Roundy - Preparing for a Hurricane

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 1 hour ago

March 18, 2018  Kari Roundy  does not take caution getting ready for a hurricane. 


Andres Valdez - Past Crimes

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 1 hour ago

March 11, 2018  Andres Valdez story is about success, by choice.