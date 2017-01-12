Justin Senior Ratified As New Secretary of Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Justin Senior
    Justin Senior
Justin Senior was named Wednesday as secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, after serving as interim secretary for nearly four months, according to Gov. Rick Scott's office.

Senior became interim secretary in September after Liz Dudek announced she was stepping down as head of the agency, which focuses heavily on running the state's Medicaid program.

Senior, an attorney, had been the agency's deputy secretary for Medicaid since 2011. Before that, he was AHCA's general counsel.

 

