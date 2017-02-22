Justice For Jericho and A Kidnapping Solved

9pm JERICHO - British Western/Drama - In 1870s Yorkshire, Annie Quaintain, a recently widowed mother, is forced to sell her house and possessions to pay off her late husbands debts. Penniless and shunned by society, Annie and her two children set out for Culverdale Valley, where she sets up a lodging house in Jericho, a lawless shanty town full of rough and rowdy workers.

IN THIS EPISODE: With Johnny in the frame for Red's murder and Jericho's workers calling for justice, Annie pleads with Charles for help. George starts to buckle under the pressure of his dark secret, and it's up to Coates to deal with the situation.

10pm NEW TRICKS - Crime Drama/Comedy - A police unit, made up of retired detectives and a long-suffering boss, look at unsolved crimes.

The Gentleman Vanishes

A woman is sent anonymous emails from someone claiming to know what happened to her husband Phillip Mackenna, a prominent scientist at UCL, working on cold fusion, who disappeared while on a train to Paris. As the team investigates, DAC Strickland receives a warning from Whitehall.