Judge Who Ended Florida’s Gay Marriage Ban Resigning After Husband’s Arrest

By Nicholas Nehamas & Howard Cohen 1 hour ago
    Miami Herald

Months after state prosecutors indicted her husband for securities fraud and theft — but chose not to charge her, despite her name appearing on related documents — Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Sarah Zabel is stepping down from the bench.

Her resignation will take effect May 31, according to a letter she sent Gov. Rick Scott.

Four years ago, Zabel made national news when she struck down Florida’s same-sex marriage ban. But more recently, Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission, a state body that investigates possible misconduct by judges, has been investigating her role in a land deal that went bad, according to the Daily Business Review, which first reported her resignation.

Her husband, former North Miami Beach Mayor Myron Rosner, was arrested over that deal in October. He allegedly used much of a business partner’s $150,000 investment to pay personal bills for him and his wife. The money was meant for a development project that was never built.

