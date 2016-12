(12-27-2016, Original air date 1-19-2016) On today’s Topical Currents, we speak with writer Jeff Wilser, author of the unconventional book, The Good News About What’s Bad For You . . . and the Bad News About What’s Good For You.

S-t-r-e-s-s-i-n-g moderation, one can eat more steak, drink whiskey, eschew kale and juice cleanses . . . while taking more naps.

And ouch: a study shows gluten-free may cause weight gain.