Jeff Atwater To Leave Governor Scott's Cabinet For FAU Position

Jeff Atwater, chief financial officer for the state of Florida, is leaving his post to join Florida Atlantic University's administration.

Atwater will take a post as FAU's vice president for strategic initiatives and chief financial officer. In his new role, Atwater will manage the university's budget and lead the University’s strategic initiatives and economic development opportunities.

Atwater will leave his role with the state of Florida at the end of the 2017 legislative session in April. He was reelected to a four-year term as CFO in 2014.

While in his position as CFO, one of four in the governor's cabinet, Atwater led the Department of Financial Services and its 13 divisions.

Gov. Rick Scott will name a replacement for Atwater, who has held the Cabinet post since getting elected in 2010. The CFO position will be on the ballot again in 2018.

At FAU, Atwater will replace Dorothy Russell, who retired as FAU’s CFO in January after a decade with the University and a 40-year career in higher education. Under Atwater, the office will push forward initiatives in line with the University's strategic plan, including identifying and establishing public-private partnerships.

Atwater's statewide post pays $128,972 a year. At FAU, he will replace Dorothy Russell, who retired in January after a decade at the university and was paid nearly $250,000 last year.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.